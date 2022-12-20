Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Bank7 has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Bank7 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of Bank7
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank7 by 85.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
