Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank7 by 85.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

