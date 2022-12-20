Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.54 or 0.07197784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021673 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

