Beta Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.45 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

