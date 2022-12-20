BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of BGC Partners worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 268,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.9% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,460 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.57.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $416.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.