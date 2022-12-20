BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.50

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
BIGC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. 1,527,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,779. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
