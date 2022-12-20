BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.50

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BIGC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. 1,527,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,779. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.