BinaryX (BNX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.79 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $218.89 million and $35.79 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $69.96 or 0.00416086 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $859.69 or 0.05113678 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00497316 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.74 or 0.29466227 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,188,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,128,855 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.