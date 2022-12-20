Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.81 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.95 or 0.00078505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $226.86 million and $3.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00255319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

