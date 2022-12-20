BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BLK opened at $692.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $675.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.73.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More
