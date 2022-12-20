BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in BlackRock by 17.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 184.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $695.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,063. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $675.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.