BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $692.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $675.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.