BlueArk Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. BlueArk has a market cap of $44.39 million and approximately $486,140.61 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,804.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00594699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00271698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00052996 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00136103 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $118,738.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.