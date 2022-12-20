BMO Capital Markets Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $3.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

