BMO Capital Markets Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

