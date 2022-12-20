BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.52 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.52 billion and approximately $747.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $240.82 or 0.01465116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,781 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,946.43238816 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 247.0716426 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1157 active market(s) with $784,793,788.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

