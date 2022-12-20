Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$47.99 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.43.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

