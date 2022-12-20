Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Lowered to C$9.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.07. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

