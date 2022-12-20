boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

