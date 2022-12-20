Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

