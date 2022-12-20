Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.85. Braskem shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 15,329 shares.
BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Braskem Stock Up 7.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
