Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.85. Braskem shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 15,329 shares.

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

