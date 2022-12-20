Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAK opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.71. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

