Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $15.29

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

