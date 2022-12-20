Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) PT at $1,120.00

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.88) to GBX 1,150 ($13.97) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NGG stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

