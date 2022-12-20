Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target at $37.90

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

