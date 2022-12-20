Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

