Brookfield (TSE:BN) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE:BN opened at C$42.85 on Friday. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$55.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

