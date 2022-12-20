Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 184.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $693.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $675.02 and a 200-day moving average of $653.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.