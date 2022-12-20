Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $546.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.