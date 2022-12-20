Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
