Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.