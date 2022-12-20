Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,449 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

