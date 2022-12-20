Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down to $14.73

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.32. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

