Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com Trading Down 4.5 %

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.