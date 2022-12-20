Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.