Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.