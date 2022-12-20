Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TROW stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $200.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

