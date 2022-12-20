Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,639 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

