Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 219,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,417.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,331 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 22.08 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 107.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of 30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of 31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 46.30.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

