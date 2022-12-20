Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

