Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

