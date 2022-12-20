Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,899,789 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $7.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 1,219 ($14.81) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,623,000 after buying an additional 1,245,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 402,378 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
