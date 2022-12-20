Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,043. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.