Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $746.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

