Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

VSTO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 2,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

