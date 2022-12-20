Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center makes up approximately 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.2% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 11,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,049. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

