Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 230.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,831. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

