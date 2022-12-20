Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,396,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,768,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,768,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,147 shares of company stock worth $5,756,685 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,058. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

