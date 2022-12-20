Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after buying an additional 116,675 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

