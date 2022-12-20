Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

