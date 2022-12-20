Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.
Visa stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $385.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
