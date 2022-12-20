Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 143 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

